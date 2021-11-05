Hoover Police participating in ‘No Shave November’

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is participating in ‘No Shave November’ once again this year.

In a post on Hoover Police’s Facebook page, Chief Nicholas Derzis says the department is putting down their razors for ‘No Shave November’ in order to raise money and awareness for The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation.

The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation helps families with terminally ill children by offering emotional support, meals, house cleaning, lawn care, and when necessary, financial assistance with paying bills. This is so families can focus on their child and the time they have together.

No one at The Wings of Hope is a paid employee so donations are needed. All donations are tax deductible. To donate, click here or you can text “HooverPDNoShaveNovember2021” to 202-858-1233.