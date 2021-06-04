Hoover police officer rescues kitten from wall

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — After hearing reports of a kitten stuck inside of a wall, the Hoover Police Department came to the rescue.

On Thursday, Ofc. Adam Dozier received a call that a kitten might be stuck in the walls of a building in the Riverchase community. People at the building claimed to have heard the kitten crying for help, but since it was on the move, it was tricky to figure out exactly where it was.

When Dozier arrived, they were able to pinpoint the location of the cat and he carefully cut into the wall to retrieve the kitten. The kitten was hungry and thirsty, but in overall good health.

It is unknown how the kitten got in the wall.

A nearby family heard the commotion and wanted to help, so they took the kitten to a nearby veterinarian and immediately adopted him. They named him Simba.

