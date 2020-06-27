Hoover police officer fired over social media post depicting protestor in crosshairs

Protesters chant outside a Wendy’s restaurant on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Atlanta after a funeral for Rayshard Brooks was held. Brooks died after being fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover police officer was fired over a social media post depicting a Black protestor in the crosshairs of a rifle scope, a department official confirmed Saturday.

Lt. Keith Czeskleba of Hoover Police said Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday for making an “insensitive” Facebook post that did not adhere to the police department’s standards. Both the department and the Hoover mayor were made aware of the incident on Wednesday.

Snow made the post in response to an article about armed protestors at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Part of the article’s headline read, “What’s next?” Snow reposted the article’s main image of an armed Black protestor, showing the man within the crosshairs of a rifle scope. He captioned the post, “Exhale. Feel. Pause. Press steadily. That’s what’s next.”

“When I saw the post and the image, it sickened me…This type of conduct will not be tolerated in our department and is not representative of the professionalism expected by all of our officers,‘’ Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said. “We’re not going to allow one officer to tarnish the reputation of the Hoover Police Department.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato released a statement earlier today.

I became aware of this incident on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, when a complaint was received in my office. The Hoover Chief of Police also received a complaint about it at the same time, and he acted immediately to investigate it. Frank Brocato, Hoover Mayor

Snow had been an employee with the Hoover Police for four and a half years.

