Hoover Police investigating possible murder-suicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide between a husband and wife Thursday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received a call of a possible suicide in the 1500 block of Fairway View Drive.

Officers arrived to the residence to find a 53-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hoover PD reports.

While investigating this scene, additional units were dispatched to the 4500 block of Highland Crest Circle to conduct a welfare check on the victim’s wife. Officers entered the residence and located a 51-year-old woman that had been shot dead. Both investigations are in the early stages, but evidence suggests that they are connected.

At this time, police have not released the homicide victim’s name.