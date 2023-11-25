HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department said officers are working hard to keep shoppers safe during the holiday season.

The HPD has a mobile command center outside the Costco near the Riverchase Galleria. There are extra officers on standby for the increased number of shoppers at the Riverchase Galleria.

“The most simplest thing you can is just make sure your doors are locked,” HPD Cpt. Keith Czeskleba said. “Don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle, certainly not in plain sight. You don’t want to do anything to make your vehicle be one that a potential criminal can look in and see something they might want to take from you.”

Czeskleba said officers are stationed at other retail centers in Hoover.