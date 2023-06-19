HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A blood drive “competition” will be held in Hoover Tuesday between the local police and fire department.

The Boots vs Badges blood drive will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hoover City Hall in the third-floor community room. You can sign up for your time slot today by clicking here.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a Hoover Boots vs Badges t-shirt while supplies last and a $10 e-gift card. Donors will also get the chance to cast a vote for their favorite agency.

The “Battle of the Badges” is a friendly competition between the Hoover Fire Department and Hoover Police Department to see which department can recruit the most donors in the community.