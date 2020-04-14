Hoover PD surprise 3-year-old on his birthday with parade

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department helped a 3-year-old boy celebrate his birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoover PD posted the celebration on their Facebook page of officers pulling up to the home of the birthday boy, Oliver, and playing music.

The post went on to mention that they originally planned to just flash the lights but the officers decided to go “above and beyond.”

“Our family can’t thank you and your officers enough for coming by today. He has talked about it all day and to every one,” Oliver’s mother told Hoover PD.

LATEST POSTS