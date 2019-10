HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole a purse and have been using the stolen credit cards ever since.

The stolen purse was initially taken Sept. 15 at Barrister’s Tavern, according to HPD. The credit cards were allegedly used at a Walgreens on Ross Bridge Parkway not long after.

Recognize this pair?The Hoover Police Department is seeking information in reference to a Theft of property /… Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Monday, October 14, 2019

HPD is asking that if you have any information on these suspects, contact Detective Ed Leach at (205) 739-6071.

