Hoover PD searching for suspects in strong-armed robbery at Target

Surveillance image of the suspects taken prior to the robbery,(Courtesy/HooverPD)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working to identify suspects in a strong-arm robbery.

On Friday, February 7, around 3:30 p.m. Hoover Police responded to the parking lot of Target, located on Grove Boulevard, on a strong-arm robbery.

Officers made contact with a teenage victim reporting he was sitting inside of his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by a man. The suspect reached into the victim’s vehicle and attempted to take an undetermined amount of cash from a purse, police report. When the victim tried to stop the theft, he was sprayed with pepper spray by the suspect. After taking property from the victim, the suspect fled the area in a white, four-door passenger car driven by another man.

The victim was treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray by Hoover Fire medics.

Hoover Police released a surveillance image of the suspects taken prior to the robbery. If anyone recognizes either suspect or has any information about this case, please contact Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.