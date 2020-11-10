Hoover PD searching for runaway teen

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a runaway teen who left their school Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hoover PD, Ryan Elliot Shaw, 16, left Hoover High School just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a blue Auburn sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Shaw is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hoover PD at 205-822-5300.

https://twitter.com/HooverPD/status/1326304920224604162/photo/1

