Hoover PD searching for man who robbed video game machine of $50 in quarters

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a store in the Riverchase Galleria back in August.

This individual is wanted for questioning in Theft of property case that occurred on 08/14/2019 at Bumper Nets…

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Friday, October 18, 2019

According to HPD, the suspect walked into Bumper Nets at the mall and used a tool to open up a video game and stole $50 worth of quarters before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as a white male with a shaved head and driving a silver Ford F-150.

If you have any information on the case, contact HPD Detective Todd Henningsen (205) 444-7534 or contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. You can also leave anonymous tips online with HPD or Crime Stoppers.

