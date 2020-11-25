Hoover PD investigating bank robbery, suspect still at large

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a robbery at a BBVA bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hoover PD, a man walked into the bank located in the 1500 block of Montgomery Highway just before 12:30 p.m. He then demanded the teller for money and lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun that was tucked in his waistband.

The man received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing anywhere from 250-300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses and a mask.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts, contact Hoover PD at 204-444-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

