Hoover PD detective saves injured goose on Hwy 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Take a gander at this!

While driving to work today, one detective with the Hoover Police Department was flagged down by a civilian to help rescue an injured goose. The bird was in the middle of Highway 280, according to a Facebook post from Hoover PD.

After stopping traffic, the detective picked up the goose and, with the help of another good Samaritan, took the injured animal to the Animal Wildlife Center in Shelby County. But not before grabbing a selfie.

Hoover PD does not know the status of the goose but say they are hoping for a speedy recovery.

