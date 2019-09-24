 

Hoover PD chief discusses secret Mexico trip to study drug trade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area law enforcement top brass have a better sense of the sophistication of the drug trade after a covert trip to Mexico.

Twelve federal, state and local law officers with heavy-armed protection traveled more than 5,000 miles to get new information on how to battle the drug problem in the United States.

One of those 12 law enforcement officers who went on the trip was Nick Derzis, chief of the Hoover Police Department. In this exclusive CBS 42 interview with Art Franklin, Derzis discussed the trip, what he learned there and what he brought back to help fight the drug problem in Alabama.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events