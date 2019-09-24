Hoover PD chief discusses secret Mexico trip to study drug trade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area law enforcement top brass have a better sense of the sophistication of the drug trade after a covert trip to Mexico.

Twelve federal, state and local law officers with heavy-armed protection traveled more than 5,000 miles to get new information on how to battle the drug problem in the United States.

One of those 12 law enforcement officers who went on the trip was Nick Derzis, chief of the Hoover Police Department. In this exclusive CBS 42 interview with Art Franklin, Derzis discussed the trip, what he learned there and what he brought back to help fight the drug problem in Alabama.