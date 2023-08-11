HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover ranked number six as one of the best places in the Southeast to live in a new online study.

In an article titled “Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Southeast,” Livability.com researched the most livable cities in terms of cost of living, safety, education and more. The site described Hoover as a “small town with big southern charm.”

Mayor Frank Brocato spoke to CBS 42’s Ben Hoover about the ranking and what makes Hoover one of Alabama’s greatest cities. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.