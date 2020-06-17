Hoover Met welcomes back first major sports event since COVID-19 pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, the Hoover Met has lost a lot of money due to canceled events.

Starting Wednesday, they will be hosting The Perfect Game National Showcase, which gives high school seniors the chance to show college coaches and Major League baseball recruiters their talent, in the hopes of landing a contract or be drafted in the future.

The National Showcase also serves as the last step in the Perfect Game All-American Classic selection process, a game televised on the MLB Network that includes the top rising high school seniors across the country.

Met general manager John Sparks said that due to the coronavirus, they’ve lost between $300,000 to $400,000 just through canceled sports events. He said that in the region, the economic impact of lost business is up to between $35-40 million.

Sparks said he’s excited to see baseball fans and players, but asks everyone to follow their guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

“Similar to what we’ve established with other events, we’ll be social distancing, having groups of families and spacing and we’re highly encouraging masks and people wear the mask based on state guidelines. It will look spattered from an attendance perspective,” Sparks said. “This isn’t a thousands and thousands attendance but those folks will be spread up and it will look well.”

Sparks said The Perfect Game also brings in die-hard baseball fans, so tickets are available to anyone who wants to watch.

“This is really really big,” he said. “It was not on our normal schedule. It’s a national level event. The economic impact will be significant for the Birmingham Hoover region, and it’s just another feather in our cap as a sports destination.”

Sparks said the Met will only be at 50% capacity. He is encouraging everyone to wear their masks.

LATEST POSTS