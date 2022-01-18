Hoover Met now open as COVID-19 testing site

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County Department of Health, and the city of Hoover are partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at the Hoover Met.

Starting Tuesday, testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Testing will be done using a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned between 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, although it is not required. Insurance is also accepted but not required.

Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin and Monroe counties, as well as several locations in Maricopa County, Arizona since the beginning of last year.

The Hoover Met had previously been used as a vaccination site by UAB Hospital, but had ended last year.

For information concerning the testing site, please contact the Jefferson County COVID Information Call Center at 205-858-2221.