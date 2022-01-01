Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato reflects on 2021, looks ahead to what the city can do in 2022

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – With 2021 behind them, the city of Hoover is looking ahead to 2022.

Last year was an eventful time for the city of Hoover. In 2021, the city saw new growth, reaching a population of 92,000 people. But one of the most notable accomplishments was being named the “Best City to Live In Alabama,” a title Mayor Frank Brocato plans to keep in 2022.

“We worked very hard to reach that type of accomplishment, but as we move forward to next year, we don’t want to rest on those laws. A lot of exciting things are happening,” Brocato said.

The city is working on a number of projects including a state of the art performing arts facility.

“We do a great job with sports in the city of Hoover. We don’t do a great of providing our citizens with the arts, and this will be our first bold and big attempt to do that,” Brocato said.

The city is also working on a new park along the Cahaba River.

“It’s probably one of the few, if not the only one in the state, where there will be biking, hiking and canoeing. Just a phenomenal facility,” he said.

But there is still plenty to improve. Brocato said the city council plans to address flooding and crime.

“Our engineering team has been working on it very hard. We had some 300 different complaints that we had to deal with. We’re working through those now and trying to find solutions,” he said.

Brocato said he’s looking forward to new growth in 2022.

“Everything you need is right here in the city of Hoover and we’re grateful for that. We’re going to continue to work to make it that type of place that people want to come to each and everyday,” he said.