Hoover Mayor Brocato looks ahead to 2021 Local News by: Sherri Jackson Posted: Jan 1, 2021 / 04:31 PM CST / Updated: Jan 1, 2021 / 04:31 PM CST HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato sits down with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson to discuss his plans for the city heading into 2021. Hoover Mayor Brocato looks ahead to 2021 Alabama lawmakers set priorities ahead of 2021 Legislative session 9 nuns at NY convent die from COVID-19 in month Auburn falls in Vrbo Citrus Bowl to Northwestern 35-19 Search underway for missing Birmingham woman who may be suffering from impaired judgment