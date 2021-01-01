Hoover Mayor Brocato looks ahead to 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato sits down with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson to discuss his plans for the city heading into 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES