Hoover man arrested on several sex crime charges involving juvenile female

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a man on several sex crime charges against a juvenile female.
According to HPD, 56-year-old Malcolm Jeffery Payne was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor on Nov. 18.
Police say they reached out to Payne after an initial investigation. He met with officers at the Hoover Public Safety Center where he was then taken into custody.
Payne has been charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, enticing a child to enter a location for immoral purposes and possession of obscene matter.
He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
