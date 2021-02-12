Hoover man arrested after asking minor to ‘expose’ herself on Facetime call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly told a minor to “expose” herself on a Facetime call.

Montez Fann, 37, is accused of soliciting the minor to take off her clothes in a viral video that circulated on Facebook.

BPD was notified of the video on Feb. 7 and then discovered the call took place within the city limits of Birmingham and Bessemer. A police report was not filed with BPD until Feb. 8 after detectives encouraged family members to do so.

On Feb. 9, Fann was arrested for a probation violation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He has now been charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Fann is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.