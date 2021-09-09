Hoover man arrested after allegedly starting fire inside apartment following argument with woman

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly started a fire inside of an apartment after arguing with a woman last month.

According to HPD, officers were called to The Park at Hoover apartment complex just after 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 on reports of a possible domestic incident. A witness told police that a male and female were arguing outside of the complex before the woman left the area.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy eventually made contact with the man at his specific apartment unit. The man answered the door and smoke was seen coming from the apartment. The fire was eventually extinguished and the man was detained. It was later determined that the suspect intentionally set the fire on the floor of the apartment.

The man was later identified as Thien Teddy Huynh. He was taken to UAB Hospital for psychiatric evaluation before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Huynh, 21, has been charged with first-degree attempted arson. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.