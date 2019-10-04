Hoover house fire that killed family dog being investigated as arson

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a house fire that killed a family dog Wednesday as an act of arson.
The fire occurred in the 5400 block of Scout Trace Lane. No one was home at the time except the animal.
After further investigation, it was determined the fire was set intentionally. Surveillance footage shows a suspect spray a liquid accelerant from a green container. A photo of the suspect is shown below.
If you have any information the suspect, contact Detective Joe Nickelson at (205) 444-7620.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama