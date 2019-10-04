Hoover house fire that killed family dog being investigated as arson

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a house fire that killed a family dog Wednesday as an act of arson.

The fire occurred in the 5400 block of Scout Trace Lane. No one was home at the time except the animal.

After further investigation, it was determined the fire was set intentionally. Surveillance footage shows a suspect spray a liquid accelerant from a green container. A photo of the suspect is shown below.

(Hoover Police Department)

If you have any information the suspect, contact Detective Joe Nickelson at (205) 444-7620.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

