HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, hundreds of athletes with various disabilities are performing all across the Birmingham-Hoover metro area in The Hartford Nationals.

Conducted by Move United, the nationals are a major championship event for adaptive sports, and a priority for the city of Hoover. They began July 8 and will continue through this week.

Many of the individual competitions are taking place at venues in Hoover, such as the Finley Center, Spain Park High School and the Hoover Met.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said that family, friends and other supporters of about 400 athletes are in town cheering them on while enjoying the city’s restaurants and hotels. He said the economic impact is projected to be right at about a million dollars.

Brocato also said he is honored their city was chosen for this event, saying inclusivity is a top priority in Hoover.

“To give folks that maybe don’t walk and talk like me or like you or have all the various functions that we enjoy, but to show that they can be a part of society,” Brocato said. “They are a part of our society- a very important part of our society.”

14-year-old Michael Sosa, a rising sophomore at Hoover High School, found a passion competing in archery, inspired by his time at Lakeshore Foundation.

He said competing on a national stage in his hometown is stressful, but an amazing opportunity to represent his team well and open doors for the future. His eyes are set on the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

“Take the opportunity you have because if you say, ‘Oh, I’m not sure,’ you’re going to waste that opportunity,” Sosa said. “And you won’t have that chance for another while if you don’t take it while you have it. And you don’t know what kind of things are going to cross your path that you want to do. So, my best advice is take it, and if you don’t like it, don’t do it.”

Move United, a foundation for adaptive sports in the U.S., is working to break some of the barriers these athletes can face through their disability inclusion movement.

They said adaptive sports equipment is on average 15 times more expensive than traditional sports equipment, but having the right equipment is critical to an athlete’s success at competition.

Move United said more than 45,000 athletes have engaged with pieces of equipment they’ve donated over the years. This week, three athletes were surprised with their own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment, including a sports chair, a field chair and field equipment. One of the recipients was Hoover teen Jah’kyra Daniel.

Executive Director Glenn Merry said adaptive sports as a whole changes people’s life.

“It’s showing them that when you have a goal and a team that you’re working with, you can achieve anything you want, and that for us is the power of sports,” Merry said.

The event is free to the public and competition will continue through Friday of this week. The schedule can be found here.