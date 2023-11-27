HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall at 6 p.m.

There will be festive music from local school choirs and bands and refreshments. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take-home crafts will also be available.

In addition, families will also be able to take picture with Santa Clause in the Hoover Library Theatre.

The event is free to the public.