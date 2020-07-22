Hoover, Homewood mayors face challengers in August elections

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The fields are set for next month’s municipal elections, and the mayors of both Hoover and Homewood will face challengers from their respective city councils.

Tuesday was the final day to qualify for municipal elections across the state, and most cities will hold mayoral elections in August. The Hoover and Homewood races will both likely be closely watched.

In Homewood, Scott McBrayer is seeking his fourth term as mayor. He’ll have two challengers, including city councilor Patrick McClusky, who is in his second term representing Ward 3 Place 1. Businessman Chris Lane, a Homewood native who owns produce distributor C Lane Company, is also seeking the office.

In Hoover, Mayor Frank Brocato faces a challenge from city council president Gene Smith. Smith was first elected to the council in 2004, so he brings political experience to the table. He’s also a business owner. Brocato and Smith both have experience with the city’s fire service.

Voters will have a lot to consider. The city has continued to grow under Brocato, but it also has dealt with high-profile shootings at the Riverchase Galleria.

Most Alabama cities will hold municipal elections Aug. 25. Birmingham and Tuscaloosa’s mayoral elections are next year. Bessemer and Gadsden will elect mayors in 2022. Talladega’s next mayoral election is in 2023.

LATEST POSTS