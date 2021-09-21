Hoover, Hilton introduce new hotel in Stadium Trace Village

The Hoover city council is considering making Stadium Trace Village an entertainment district.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Stadium Trace Village, a mixed-use commercial development in Hoover, announces the development of a new, combo-build concept hotel. The hotel will be a joint Hilton Homewood Suites 10.0 and Hilton Garden Inn, both as premium flags under the Hilton brand and connected with a shared lobby.

The joint concept of this hotel provides more options to the Hoover community and its visitors. Homewood Suites is an extended stay hotel offering a kitchenette in each of the 99 rooms at this location. This Hilton Garden Inn will offer 100 rooms, catering to guests who are staying for one to two nights.

“Stadium Trace Village has proven to be a local favorite to shop and eat, and now we can welcome out-of-town guests and visitors to join us, as well.”

Stadium Trace Village is a sustainable mixed-use development serving the City of Hoover, as well as the greater Birmingham-area.

The property serves as an integral part of Hoover and a gateway to the Birmingham region when approaching the city from the west. It’s designed as a walkable urban destination and draws visitors by offering best-in-category operators among its tenants.

Southern Hospitality Services, LLC is developing the property with plans to break ground in Spring 2022.

For more information on this hotel development or Stadium Trace Village, contact Krista Conlin.