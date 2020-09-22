Hoover High School vandalized over the weekend

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway to find out who vandalized Hoover High School.
According to a Facebook post by city manager Allan Rice, someone wrote political messages on the front of the school’s building over the weekend. One message read “Free Hong Kong” while another said “Stop Erasing History,” “Stop War” and an expletive against President Donald Trump.
Anyone with information on who might be behind the vandalism is encouraged to call the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300.
