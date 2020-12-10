Hoover High School students start coding, entrepreneurship classes for kids

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three local high school students are teaching kids to think out-of-the-box through a virtual learning program. HooverCamp has online coding and entrepreneurship classes for kids ages 8 – 12.

Hoover High sophomores Shaams Nur, Leo Song and Victor Song started the camp to kickstart creative thinking for younger students. For the coding side of the camp, they teach the programming language Scratch.

Nur said they hope to show kids the exciting possibilities in technology and business.

“It’s honestly just fun. Like we’re sitting at home during quarantine just playing video games,” said Nur. “We’re watching YouTube. But how cool would it be to actually know how it works and actually build the game, build the website or build the animation or whatever.”

At the end of the entrepreneurship classes, students will pitch their projects to judges. The ideas are judged on value, feasibility and originality.

You can sign up for the HooverCodes or HooverEntrepreneurs course for $60 each, or both for $100 on the HooverCamp website. The next set of courses will be available summer 2021, and possibly in the spring.

Half of HooverCamp profits will go to libraries and schools in the Birmingham area, to help fund laptops and other learning technology.