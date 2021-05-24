Hoover High School prepares for graduation at Buccaneer Stadium

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — In a big change from last year’s ceremony, Hoover High School seniors will join their families for graduation at Buccaneer Stadium Monday night.

This year, graduates and families will not be required to wear facial coverings and attendance will be limited to only four guests per student. Graduation night marks the close of a very different year for students who have been going to school or have been learning remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s ceremony was held at the Hoover Met.

Hoover High School parent David Newsome said he supports the option of masks being worn or not at the ceremony.

“You can kind of go overboard in some cases with creating a sense of unease with the requirements to wear a mask so that when you start putting stuff back in a normal environment, it helps calm people down,” Newsome said.

COVID-19 safety policies will still be in place, although wearing masks is still an option.

Spain Park High School will hold its gradation Wednesday.