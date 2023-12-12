HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover High School head football coach Wade Waldrop has resigned after two seasons leading the program.

The Buccaneers finished this past season with a 5-7 record and were defeated 40-7 in the second round of the playoffs by the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies. The Bucs hadn’t lost more than five games since 2007, when they had to forfeit four games under head coach Rush Propst due to AHSAA sanctions. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Bucs have finished a season with a losing record.

“Hoover High School head football coach Wade Waldrop has submitted his resignation effective December 14,” Hoover High Athletic Director Harley Lamey said in a statement. “We would like to express our gratitude to Coach Waldrop for his contributions to our football program during the past two years and thank him for investing in our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“Following board approval, we will begin the process of finding our next head football coach.”

Waldrop finished 16-9 in his time with the Bucs. He replaced Josh Niblett, who helped Hoover win six state championships and finished with a 171-26 record in 14 years.