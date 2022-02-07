BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — February is American Heart Disease Awareness Month and the city of Hoover is going red in support of the initiative.

The city is doing it’s part to help bring awareness to heart disease. Mayor Frank Brocato issued a proclamation Monday declaring February as ‘Heart Month’ in the city.

“We want to be part of the awareness of that for people to pay attention to their heart health. Make sure they go to the doctor, eat right, exercise, all the things to keep your heart in good shape,” said Brocato.

City hall is lit up in red supporting Heart Month. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S.

American Heart Association Executive Director Lizzi Willicott said the push for heart health this year is more important now than ever.

“Just because we’re in a pandemic, heart disease and strokes don’t stop. People are not getting the help that they need to get out of fear of going to the hospitals and I have to say it’s a little alarming,” said Willicott. “More people died last year because of heart disease, in fact we saw a huge incline.”

Willicott said knowing your numbers, exercising and eating a healthy diet are all ways to promote a heart healthy lifestyle.