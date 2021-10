HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a man-lift collapsed with the occupant inside.

At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday Hoover Fire Department units responded to reports of an overturned man-lift on the corner of Old Montgomery Hwy. and Riverchase Parkway. One occupant was in the lift at the time of the collapse, and they were transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition.

At this time it is unknown what caused the man-lift to collapse.