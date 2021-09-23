Hoover family still mourning loss of children a year later, demanding person responsible for fatal crash be caught

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover family is demanding answers and justice for two of their children who died in a fatal car crash last year. Seriss Prude was 8 years old, and Emrhye was 11.

Crimestoppers confirms authorities are looking for Christopher Shane Anagnos, whose whereabouts are still not known at this time. Anagnos was allegedly under the influence during the crash and faces two counts of manslaughter. Hoover Police say the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force continues to search for the defendant. They also shared this statement with CBS 42:

“Our Traffic Homicide investigators obtained murder warrants against the defendant in this case in October 2020. We immediately requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service to apprehend the defendant. They have spent the past 10 months tracking leads in an effort to serve these warrants. I can assure you that the Hoover Police Department has done and will continue to do everything it can to hold this defendant accountable.” – Captain Keith Czeskleba

Emmanuel Prude, the children’s father, spoke to media on Thursday about the case. He says the past year has been a nightmare. He hopes police can find Anagnos for the pain he’s caused the family.

“Every single day that he’s out there is an insult to my children,” Prude said.

Prude says his daughter Seriss commanded the world and gave the best hugs and kisses.

“She would see me come to the doors and run to me, jump in my arms and give me this hug,” Prude said.

“It was the most amazing hug you would ever get,” Prude said.

He says his son Emrhye was a genius and loved gaming. He says he misses conversations with his son every day.

“Even though I did not understand a single thing that he talked about,” Prude said.

“He was always ahead of me and I loved that,” Prude said.

Prude says there are some normal days, good days, and really bad days. And for the past year, he wishes Anagnos would take responsibility.

“You are a coward who is afraid to face their accountability,” Prude said.

“We want everyone to do what they can to help this family,” Attorney Courtney French said.

French says they’ve filed a lawsuit against Anagnos and his business, Affordable Tree Care, since he was in a company truck that allegedly caused the crash and for all the pain he has caused the family. Prude hopes he’s caught soon so they can have the closure they need.

“Because God can give you what I can’t right now and that is forgiveness,” Prude said.