Hoover City Schools to make masks optional Thursday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Beginning Thursday, October 7, facial coverings will be optional at all Hoover City Schools campuses.

The decision was made based on the school system’s Face Covering Matrix Procedures approved by the Hoover Board of Education.

Facial coverings will still be required on buses. According to the Matrix Procedures, the Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation, including public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.

District leadership will continue to monitor COVID-19 data according to the Matrix Procedures and will notify parents and employees of any future changes related to facial coverings.