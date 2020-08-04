Hoover City Schools to begin Fall school year under staggered schedule

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — As students across the state begin returning to school, whether in-person or virtual, Hoover City Schools has announced its staggered schedule for the beginning of the school year.

From August 20 to September 18, students will attend school two days in person, three days remote: Monday/ Tuesday or Thursday and Friday will be in-person instruction days. This is a part of the level three staggered schedule. The staggered start dates were approved unanimously by the Board of Education Monday night.

There are three levels to the staggered schedule plan. Under level three students will attend two days in person, three days remote. Under level two, normal school operations will resume with good hygiene, social distancing and face coverings. However, in level two, Pre-K through 2nd grade will be encouraged to wear face coverings, but not required. Third through 12th grade will be required to wear face coverings. Additional restrictions may include no P.E. dress-out, limited class changes for Pre-K through 5th grade and limited school drills.

Students will be divided alphabetically for best balance when deciding who will do in-person versus remote on certain days of the week. And children in the same household with different last names may attend in-person classes on the same days.

At this time, the school board is still reviewing finer details in the staggered schedule.

