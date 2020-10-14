Hoover City Schools superintendent to become president of Gadsden State Community College

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — After a months-long search, Gadsden State Community College has a new president.

Dr. Kathy Murphy will serve the role starting Jan. 1, 2021. Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“Dr. Murphy is a visionary educator with a proven record of focusing on all aspects of the student experience, which is the leadership we aim for at every community college in our state,” Baker said.

Murphy is currently the superintendent of Hoover City Schools. She has worked in education for more than 30 years. She also served as superintendent at Monroe County Schools before heading to Hoover.

Murphy released a statement following her appointment.

“The opportunity to serve Alabamians in Anniston, Centre, and Gadsden in this capacity is a privilege I am honored to pursue. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and students to ensure that we are best serving generations of college- and career-bound students who choose Gadsden State as part of their path.” Dr. Kathy Murphy

Hoover City Schools has not released a statement on the search for a new superintendent at this time. Murphy had been the superintendent since 2015.

