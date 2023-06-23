HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover City Schools is looking to the future under the leadership of new school board president and former all-American Alabama football player Kermit Kendrick.

Kendrick is no stranger to the district, now coming up on six years serving on the Hoover City School Board.

Kendrick told CBS 42 he’s always believed if you live in community, you should find a way to contribute to it. He said the school system continues achieving academic success and his overall goal is to keep the district going in a positive direction.

Kendrick said they continue seeing growth in the center and western parts of Hoover and, depending on how much that growth explodes, they could have space problems.

“If that growth continues in this area, we will have to come up with way to make sure that we have capacity,” said Kendrick. “Maybe at some point in the future there could be a third high school in the discussion, although that’s not being talked about right now.”

He said the district is always mindful of capacity type issues, already finding it necessary to alleviate congestion at Hoover High School with their RC3 center.

Kendrick said there are various challenges the school system is preparing to work through, like the possibility of another superintendent search.

Two main issues the district is facing are bus driver and lunchroom personnel shortages. He said they are working to make sure they not only have nutritious food available for their students, but capable hands to prepare it.

He said they want to remove any and all barriers that could threaten learning. That also goes for transportation.

“We don’t want that to be a burden to a child or a barrier to a child or his family,” said Kendrick. “So, we want available buses, capable and competent drivers to be sure that getting to school on time, being prepared to learn is at the top of mind.”

Kendrick said they are currently in the middle of building a brand-new fine arts center at Hoover High School, which they plan to complete by the end of the fall semester. He said the school can look forward to a bigger stage and a lot of capacity.

“So, when we have plays or musical events, the students’ families can sit comfortably,” said Kendrick. “I don’t know exactly what we’re planning to do as far as how we’ll staff that building right now, but I’m hoping that when school is out that there could be concerts in the building.”

Kendrick said this new project will hopefully lead to better opportunities for their fine arts students and school community.