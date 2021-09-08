Hoover City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Board of Education is looking to fill several positions for bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, and driver aids for special needs transportation.

Districts across the state continue to struggle to hire bus drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At HCS, shop foreman Jerry Harper talked about the importance of bus routes and the impact on traffic.

“If we did not have the buses hauling in at least 3,000 kids per day, can you imagine how crowded the carpool lines would be?” Harper said.

Harper hopes his team is able to hire additional drivers who will transport children to and from school safely and on time each day.

In the meantime, crews are pulling double duty when needed.

“Sometimes we have to drive as either a shop foreman or one of the technicians. Our transportation director, he’s even had to drive a bus a time or two,” said Harper.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the HCS bus driver positions, click here.