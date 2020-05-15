Hoover City Schools’ decision to hold graduation ceremony sparks controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Controversy surrounds Hoover City Schools after they decided to hold a socially distanced graduation ceremony for seniors attending Spain Park and Hoover High School.

A recent petition requests that school staff consider holding a virtual ceremony instead to help protect everyone of possible exposure to COVID-19. The petition organized by Dr. Libby Mims, a 2005 graduate of Hoover High School, entails several medical professions joining her in voicing their opinion on it not being safe to hold the ceremony.

Hoover City Schools says Spain Park and Hoover High will hold the ceremonies on separate days and each student is only allowed four tickets.

All graduates and their families will also be required to wear masks. Abby Strohmeier, a graduating senior at Spain Park, said she is looking forward to closing her year out by walking across the stage. Her mother, Amy, added she understands concerns people may have from both parties.

“I understand the desire to just have it virtually. I understand not wanting to potentially gather with a group that large even if they do have social distancing in place. I also understand wanting to have your senior who’s lost so many experiences from their senior year get to walk across the stage,” Amy Strohmeier said.

Abby Strohmeier said it means a lot for her and the rest of the senior class to graduate and celebrate their years of hard work.

“It means a lot to have an in person graduation and get to walk across the stage and get our diplomas and everything,” she said.

Hoover High School’s ceremony will be held next Wednesday and Spain Park’s graduation will be held next Thursday. All seniors and their family member will be 6 feet a part during graduation. For those that can’t make it out or for students who choose not to participate, Hoover City School’s will livestream the event.

LATEST POSTS