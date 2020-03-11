Hoover City Schools canceling all school-related trips to areas with COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover City Schools has announced that they will be canceling all school-related trips to areas where coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

The news was made in a statement released by the school.

In light of the spread of the COVID-19 “Coronavirus” in various areas of the country and the issuance of related declarations of emergency, the Hoover City Board of Education has determined that the health and welfare of its students would be best served by canceling all school-related trips where a declaration of emergency has been issued. At this time, the cancellation or postponement is for school trips scheduled in March to areas in which a state of emergency has been declared. Currently for HCS, these areas include New York, Florida, and Kentucky. The Board will continue to update this advisory as circumstances warrant. Hoover City Schools

At this time, there are no known cases of coronavirus in Alabama.

