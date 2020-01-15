Hoover city council will hear a revitalization plan for Bluff Park

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) — The Bluff Park neighborhood could be getting a face lift.

The Hoover city council will be having a special called meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16. At the meeting, several business owners are expected to present a plan that would help revitalize the Bluff Park neighborhood.

The plan presented to the council will be specifically on the Bluff Park Village Shopping Center off Tyler Road.

The city released a digital picture of the additions and alterations to the shopping center. It would include a stand-alone grocery store and pharmacy.

Hoover city councilman John Lyda said talks of upgrading Bluff Park have been discussed for at least 16-18 years. He feels now is the time for the council to really consider financially investing in Bluff Park.

“It’s important because that’s one of our most historic neighborhoods in the city and it’s also important because that’s one of the older neighborhoods and it’s really the time to invest some capital and invest some money. The city has some business owners coming with a plan and idea and it’s incumbent on us to hear that plan and consider it for revitalization of Bluff Park,” said Lyda.

The special called meeting is taking place immediately after the Hoover city council work session that is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

