HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday the Hoover City Council voted to move forward with a resolution to improve sports facilities in the city.

The mayor and the council said it’s a big win for youth sports and sports tourism in the city of Hoover.

The council voted unanimously in favor of teaming up with Hoover city schools to install new turf on baseball fields. The improvements will be made at Spain Park and Hoover high schools, as well as seven city fields.

Hoover City Council President John Lyda said the move will only enhance the city’s investment in sports tourism.

“Giving our residents and visitors access to very nice parks and state of the art facilities is something we take a lot of pride in and so this is certainly the next step in ensuring that we are at the forefront of not only sports tourism but access to youth sports for our residents here,” Lyda said.

The multi-million dollar partnership also includes construction of brand new restroom facilities. The decision now goes to the Hoover Board of Education. That meeting is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.