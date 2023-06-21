Photo of Allan Rice (Courtesy of the city of Hoover).

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has announced that city administrator Allan Rice has submitted his notice of retirement.

Rice submitted his retirement notice from the city of Hoover after 31 years of service in the community. According to the city of Hoover, his retirement will go into effect on August 1.

Rice assisted the mayor in the development and execution of Hoover’s strategic priorities, working with the city council to move initiatives forward and providing leadership to the staff.

There was no reason given as to why Rice is retiring.