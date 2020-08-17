Hoover Bucs Week 1 game against Dothan HS canceled due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hoover High School

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — In the latest development in high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic, Hoover High School has canceled its first football game against Dothan High School.

The cancellation comes after Dothan High School’s football team has been forced to quarantine due to COVID-19. Hoover Head Coach, Josh Niblett, said they were just informed of this before taking the field for practice Monday afternoon. The Bucs are now looking for a new opponent for this Friday.

At this time, there are no details as far as if a staff member or any of the student-athletes on the Dothan Wolves team has contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page