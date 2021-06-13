Hoover apartment fire damages approximately 20 units

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire at the Riverchase Landing Apartment complex in Hoover damaged approximately 20 units and displaced a number of occupants.

The Hoover Fire Department responded at 7:25 p.m. to the 2600 block of Riverhaven Lane and found smoke coming from the first floor rear of the building. The fire spread between the floor of multiple units and spread to the attic.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department provided assistance with suppressing the fire.

Authorities say that no injures were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting any displaced occupants.