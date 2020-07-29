Police investigating victim found dead in her vehicle near Highland Park Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a murder near the south side of Birmingham.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to the 1100 Block of 26th Street South of a person shot.

Police found a female victim lying in the car and was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

At this time there are no suspects, Birmingham PD reports. Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen something that can help lead them to more information in this homicide case.

WATCH

LATEST POSTS