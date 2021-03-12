Homicide investigation underway in Woodlawn neighborhood, 1 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the Woodlawn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to the 900 block of 53rd Street North on a call of an altercation taking place inside an apartment.

Once BPD arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male unresponsive on a sofa suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person of interest is in custody at this time for questioning, according to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

At this time, information is limited. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.