Homicide investigation underway in Sunday-morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation for a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Birmingham PD received a call of a person shot at 45th Street SW & Howard Ave at 10:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, west precinct officers located and found the victim unresponsive lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB hospital with life-threatening fatal injuries where they pronounced the victim deceased.

They identity of the victim has not yet been released. No suspects are in custody as this is still an ongoing investigation.