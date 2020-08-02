Homicide investigation underway in northeast Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Center Point Parkway.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Kawanda Lane. At this time details are limited.

A CBS 42 news crew is at the location working to learn more. Check back for updates.

